An armed soldier from Mali rides on the back of a scooter outside Diabaly, Mali, Jan. 23, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Almost 50 civilians were killed in a village in central Mali in an attack that security forces are attributing to a traditional hunters' militia, police sources told EFE Sunday.

According to security forces, the army and police have sent reinforcements to all villages near the site of Saturday's attack on a group of herders belonging to the Fulani ethnic group, one of the largest in West Africa.