Dozens of displaced Syrian civilians on Tuesday approached the barrier fence separating Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, but were told without incident to turn back by Israeli soldiers, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.
The internally-displaced persons walked on Tuesday from refugee camps near the separation fence, which house thousands of civilians who have fled the Syrian government's ongoing military offensive to recover rebel-held territory in the south of the country in areas bordering Jordan and Israel.