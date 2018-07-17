A general view of a Syrian refugees camp near the village of al-Rafeed on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers look on as Syrian refugees march towards the Israeli Security fence demanding help on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Syrian refugees march toward the Israeli Security fence demanding help on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Dozens of displaced Syrian civilians on Tuesday approached the barrier fence separating Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, but were told without incident to turn back by Israeli soldiers, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

The internally-displaced persons walked on Tuesday from refugee camps near the separation fence, which house thousands of civilians who have fled the Syrian government's ongoing military offensive to recover rebel-held territory in the south of the country in areas bordering Jordan and Israel.