A taxi driver stands next to his car parked in front of the Legislative Council during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A taxi driver stands next to his car parked in front of the Legislative Council during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A taxi driver stands next to his car parked in front of the Legislative Council during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Taxis are parked in front of the Legislative Council during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Taxis are parked in front of the Legislative Council during a protest in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The streets near Hong Kong's Legislative Council building were Thursday lined with red, green and blue vehicles as dozens of taxi drivers staged an anti-Uber protest.

About 42 taxis were lined up bumper to bumper on the streets for the protest that aimed to pressure the government to ban the ride-hailing Uber service, an epa journalist reports.