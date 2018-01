View of the interior of an SUV containing dozens of human body parts and abandoned on a road in the east-central state of Veracruz on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE/STR/Photo pixelated at source

Dozens of human remains were left in an SUV parked on a public road in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said Sunday.

On Saturday night, an undetermined number of dismembered bodies were left inside an SUV in the city of Xalapa, the capital of Veracruz, a state that has been experiencing an upward spiral of drug-trafficking-related violence.