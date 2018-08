Muslims Hajj pigrims stand at the top of Jabal al-Nour mountain while visiting Hira cave during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Muslim Hajj pilgrims visit the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) to visit Hira Cave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim Hajj pilgrims visit the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) to visit Hira Cave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim Hajj pilgrims take selfies as they climb the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) to visit Hira Cave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray at the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) to visit Hira Cave during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Scores of Muslim pilgrims climbed Jabal al-Nour at sunset on Wednesday night, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

As the setting sun cast its waning light over the mountain, whose name means Hill of the Illumination, men and women, young and old, climbed the 640-meter (2,100 feet) high Jabal al-Nour to reach the summit.