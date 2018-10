Former Egyptian Parliament member Ayman Nour (C), who is living in exile in Turkey, speaks at a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A protestor wears a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with red-painted hands during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Protestors hold candles and pictures of Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Dozens of people on Thursday gathered in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to protest the killing of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose body has not yet been found.

Freedom of the press advocates, politicians and some of Khashoggi's colleagues called for a thorough investigation into the murder and punishment for those responsible.