Members of a conservative group shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the third Inter-Korea Summit in Pyongyang in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of a conservative group shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the third Inter-Korea Summit in Pyongyang in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of a conservative group shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the third Inter-Korea Summit in Pyongyang in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of central Seoul to voice their opposition to the third inter-Korean summit, which concluded on Thursday.

South Korean president Moon-Jae in was returning to Seoul Thursday following a three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which both countries furthered the rapprochement process and pledged to take measures to reduce military tensions along their border.