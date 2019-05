Various devices of We Doctor company that are used for diagnoses, facilitating consultations with specialists or conducting medical tests in remote areas of rural China, Hangzhou, China, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAULA ESCALADA MEDRANO

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the challenging healthcare system in China, the world’s most populous country, where hospitals are generally overcrowded due to the lack of adequate number of general practitioners.

Giving diagnoses, facilitating consultations with specialists and carrying out medical tests in remote areas of rural China are some of the advantages of artificial intelligence in the use of medicinal services.