Health Minister Oly Ilunga (seated, C) speaks with health workers during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's health ministry on Tuesday declared an end to the most recent Ebola outbreak, after no new infections were found following a 42-day observation period, twice the virus's incubation time.

Since the outbreak was declared on May 8, a total of 17 people were killed by the hemorrhagic fever and 38 confirmed cases were registered.