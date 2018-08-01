Congolese Health Minister Oly Ilunga (seated C) speaks with workers during the launching of an experimental Ebola vaccine in the city of Mbandaka, in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/STR

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's health ministry on Wednesday declared that there have been new cases of Ebola in the northeastern province of North Kivu, just eight days after the epidemic ended in the Congolese northwestern province of Ecuador.

Health minister Oly Ilunga detailed in a statement that, until now, 26 cases of the hemorrhagic fever have been detected in North Kivu, with 20 deaths, although, at the moment, only six samples have been analyzed, of which four have tested positive.