Workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo stood at 283 by Monday, in what was the worst such epidemic in the central African nation's history.

According to a statement issued by the Congolese Health Ministry Sunday night, the deceased comprised 235 confirmed cases of the virus, and 48 probable.