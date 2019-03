Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo continued to battle the ongoing Ebola outbreak Wednesday after the health ministry announced the virus had caused 565 deaths, in what experts called the worst epidemic in the central African nation's history.

According to the most recent figures published by the health ministry Tuesday, 500 of the people who died were confirmed cases of the virus.