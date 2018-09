Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Ebola outbreak that on Wednesday continued to spread in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 85 people in over a month.

The Congolese Health Ministry said in a statement issued late Tuesday that 124 cases of the disease had been recorded in the region, 93 of which were confirmed and the other 31 probable.