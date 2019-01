DR Congo's Constitutional Court photographed during an examination of an appeal from a runner-up candidate Martin Fayulu, who is disputing the results of fraught elections, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Supporters of DR Congo's President-elect Felix Tshisekedi run with a banner as they protest outside the constitutional court examining an appeal from a runner-up candidate Martin Fayulu, who is disputing the results of fraught elections, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Supporters of DR Congo's President-elect Felix Tshisekedi cheer as they protest outside the constitutional court examining an appeal from a runner-up candidate Martin Fayulu, who is disputing the results of fraught elections, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The runner-up in the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo declared himself the real winner and called for nationwide protests early Sunday after a top court rejected an appeal he launched against the poll results.

Late Saturday, the Congolese Constitutional Court dismissed Martin Fayulu's challenge due to lack of evidence and confirmed opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi's victory in the presidential elections held on Dec. 30.