An election clerk reacts as he and others count votes at a polling place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

A coalition group that backs the incumbent president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Monday claimed that elections took place peacefully despite the difficulties encountered amid a widespread Internet shutdown.

The Common Front for Congo (FCC), a political coalition that supports DRC President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power since January 2001, denied allegations that Sunday's vote was marred by violence and technical issues at polling places, while opposition leaders decried a widespread Internet shutdown across the country.