Election clerks work inside the polling station as voters cast their ballots in the general elections in Kinshasa, DR Congo, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

A woman casts her ballot during the general elections, at a polling station in Kinshasa, DR Congo, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

As Congolese voters set out to cast their ballots to elect a new president on Sunday, tensions were rising as thousands of people were, so far, unable to vote due to technical issues at polling stations.

Over six hours after polling began, thousands of people in the opposition-held neighborhood of Limete in Kinshasa had not been able to vote due to an absence of voter lists and slips.