Supporters of DR Congo's defeated opposition candidate for the Presidential election Martin Fayulu gather at his rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Lawyers of an opposition candidate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday appealed before the Constitutional Court the outcome of a presidential election and requested a manual count of the votes.

Martin Fayulu claimed Friday he had prevailed over another opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, who was proclaimed the victor of the late December election by the Congolese electoral commission known as Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).