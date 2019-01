Supporters of DR Congo's defeated opposition candidate for the Presidential election Martin Fayulu gather to listen to his speech during a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Police officers stand guard as supporters of DR Congo's defeated opposition candidate for the Presidential election Martin Fayulu gather to attend a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Martin Fayulu (top L), DR Congo's defeated opposition candidate for the Presidential election, speaks to a large crowd of his supporters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

An opposition candidate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo who, according to official results, lost the recent presidential election on Friday said he would appeal the outcome of the polling carried out in late December.

Martin Fayulu claimed he had prevailed over another opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, who was proclaimed the victor by the Congolese electoral commission.