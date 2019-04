Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Some 702 people have died from the Ebola virus that broke out in the northeastern area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August as the death toll continues to climb, according to health authorities in the African country.

In an official report made available to EFE on Saturday, the Health Ministry said that 636 of the deceased were confirmed cases, while the rest were suspected ones.