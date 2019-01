Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, shows his ballot as he votes in the general elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Supporters of DR Congo's President-elect Felix Tshisekedi run with a banner as they protest outside the constitutional court examining an appeal from a runner-up candidate Martin Fayulu, who is disputing the results of fraught elections, in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A billboard of DR Congo's outgoing President Joseph Kabila is seen in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Outgoing president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Joseph Kabila has bid the Congolese people farewell, while praising the peaceful transfer of power.

He also urged the nation to back his successor, president-elect Felix Tshisekedi, who is scheduled to take his oath of office on Thursday.