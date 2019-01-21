Supporters of DR Congo's defeated presidential election candidate Martin Fayulu cheer as they protest against the Constitutional Court and President-elect Felix Tshisekedi's victory in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A supporter of DR Congo's defeated presidential election candidate Martin Fayulu reacts in front of a burning tire during the protests against the Constitutional Court and President-elect Felix Tshisekedi's victory in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

A supporter of DR Congo's defeated presidential election candidate Martin Fayulu holds up a picture of Fayulu in front of a burning tire during the protests against the Constitutional Court and President-elect Felix Tshisekedi's victory in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Supporters of DR Congo's defeated presidential election candidate Martin Fayulu cheer as they carry a mock coffin with words 'Farewell Felix' referring to the President-elect Felix Tshisekedi, as they protest against the Constitutional Court and Tshisekedi's victory in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

DR Congo's defeated presidential election candidate Martin Fayulu waves as he drives through the city in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Supporters of a defeated opposition candidate for the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the official results while the winner was set to take oath of office later this week after the country's top court decided to uphold the balloting.

Some of Martin Fayulu's supporters set tires alight, while others carried a fake coffin that read "Farewell Felix" – in reference to Felix Tshisekedi, who was proclaimed victorious in the Dec. 30 elections – to protest the Constitutional Court's ruling confirming the vote tally, an epa-efe journalist on the ground reported.