Supporters of a defeated opposition candidate for the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the official results while the winner was set to take oath of office later this week after the country's top court decided to uphold the balloting.
Some of Martin Fayulu's supporters set tires alight, while others carried a fake coffin that read "Farewell Felix" – in reference to Felix Tshisekedi, who was proclaimed victorious in the Dec. 30 elections – to protest the Constitutional Court's ruling confirming the vote tally, an epa-efe journalist on the ground reported.