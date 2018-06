Workers from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stand in front of boxes containing thermometers being given to the Congolese government during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The health inspection center is seen in front of a busy street in Mbandaka where the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine started, in north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A group of Chinese health experts are to arrive on Friday in the Democratic Republic of Congo to deal with the ongoing Ebola outbreak alongside with Congolese health authorities, the health ministry announced.

According to Congo's health ministry, a new case tested positive for the Ebola virus, elevating the total number of confirmed cases to 38, while the death toll remained at 27, of which 13 bodies were confirmed as testing positive for ebola.