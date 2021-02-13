Economist Mario Draghi was on Saturday officially sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister after gaining cross-party support to lead a unity government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte last month.
Draghi sworn in as Italy's new PM
Italian outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte (R) hands over the cabinet minister bell to new Premier Mario Draghi (L) during the handover ceremony at Chigi Palace, the premier's office, in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREW MEDICHINI / POOL
Italian Corazzieri elite military and honor guards walk at the end of the new government's swearing-in ceremony, at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DI MEO ALESSANDRO
Italian former premier Giuseppe Conte claps after the handover ceremony with new Prime Minister Mario Draghi (not pictured) at Chigi Palace, the premier's office, in Rome, Italy, 13 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI
Economist Mario Draghi was on Saturday officially sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister after gaining cross-party support to lead a unity government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte last month.