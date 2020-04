A participant holds a sign that reads 'Save DACA and TPS' , as part of a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers' driving a procession of vehicles around the Supreme Court and US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A participant wears a face covering that reads 'Immigrants Make America Great', during a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers', outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Participants hold a sign that reads 'Home is Here' outside the US Supreme Court; as part of a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers' driving a procession of vehicles around the Supreme Court and US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A group of so-called "Dreamers" participated on Monday in a caravan of vehicles that toured the surroundings of the Supreme Court and the United States Congress in Washington DC, asking for the continuation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA prevents the deportation of thousands of young undocumented immigrants, and the survival of the program is in the hands of the court. EFE-EPA