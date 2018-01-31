House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (c) introduces Guatemalan "Dreamer" Melody Klingenfuss (r) during a Capitol press conference on Jan. 30, 2018. Some 30 Dreamers will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to demand their right to US citizenship. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura

About 30 "Dreamers" - young undocumented foreigners brought to this country as children - will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday evening at the invitation of Democratic lawmakers to demand the right to US citizenship.

Last week, the president proposed to Congress to reform the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has shielded these young people from deportation by making 1.8 million undocumented young people eligible for citizenship provided Congress provides special funding to US-Mexico border security, among other measures.