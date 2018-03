Undocumented youth and their allies walk to the US Capitol on the National Mall to conclude their 250-mile Walk to Stay Home in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Capital Police make arrest's after undocumented youth and their allies shut down 1st street SE after a 250-mile Walk to Stay Home in Washington DC, USA, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS

Undocumented youth and their allies shut down 1st street SE after a 250-mile Walk to Stay Home in Washington DC, USA, Mar. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS

Freezing temperatures and rain failed to dampen the spirit of a group of 11 dreamers, or undocumented immigrants, who walked more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) from New York to Washington DC to demand legal status.

The walk had been organized as a symbol of the hardships faced by undocumented immigrants, including those who had arrived as children in the US, and demand an immigration bill that would legalize their stay in the country.