Photo taken on July 5, 2019, of the parched sand clods that now cover the surface of what 10 years ago was Aculeo Lagoon, where the many rowboats, canoes and nautical sports were enjoyed by citizens of Santiago and which dried up for good in May 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Caviedes

Professor Pilar Barria, seen speaking with EFE on June 21, 2019, is one of the experts from the University of Chile who confirmed that the disappearance of Aculeo Lagoon was because rainfall between the years 2010 and 2018 was approximately 38 percent less than the historical average and was directly due to climate change. EFE-EPA/Jose Caviedes

The deep cracks in the dry basin of Aculeo Lagoon, south of the Chilean capital, are wounds in the earth caused by diminishing rainfall since 2010 in the central part of the country as a direct result of climate change.

Parched sand clods now cover the surface of what 10 years ago was an oasis enjoyed by citizens of Santiago as a recreational area.