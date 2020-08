A drive-in movie theater was set up in El Salvador's capital city on Wednesday by local authorities as an entertainment alternative for Salvadorans in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not letting up in the Central American country.

The activity is part of initiatives that the mayor's office of San Salvador promoted as part of the festivities in honor of the Divine Savior of the World. The celebration takes place each year on Aug. 5. EFE-EPA