US President Donald J. Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Feb. 16, 2018 to depart for Florida. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump's motorcade is seen outside the US Capitol Building as Trump meets inside with the Senate Republican caucus, in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The driver of one of the press vans taking a group of reporters to accompany US President Donald Trump during his stay in South Florida was detained Monday for carrying a firearm.

The driver was detained after a Secret Service agent found the gun in a bag during a routine security screening before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Palm Beach where he often travels to relax during the winter.