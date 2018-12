An employee of the Australian company Aero Swoop poses with children and a drone of the company in Dillon Bay in Vanuatu, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ UNICEF/SWOOP AERO/HANDOUT

Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific, has become the first country to use commercial drones to distribute vaccines, the United Nations Children's Fund said Wednesday.

Cate Heinrich, Chief of Communication for UNICEF Pacific, told EFE that the delivery took place Tuesday and that one-month-old baby, Joy Nowain, was the first beneficiary to get vaccinated against tuberculosis and Hepatitis B in a remote village.