Indian farmer Ghanshayam shows his chana (gram) produce as he waits for it to be weighed and sold at the Mandi or a stock house which is governed by the MP Mandi Board, a state agency near the Sagar, Madhya Pradesh India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

Indian farmer Ghanshayam handles his chana (gram) produce as he waits for it to be weighed and sold at the Mandi or a stock house which is governed by the MP Mandi Board, a state agency near the Sagar, Madhya Pradesh India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

Indian farmers and nomads rest under a tree with their camels and goats in the middle of a fallow agricultural field near Sangar in Madhya Pradesh, India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

Pesticides kept for sale in the open agricultural market in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

Six daughters attend the last ritual of 42-year-old farmer Ramswaroop Lowanshi who committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Majarmoi village in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

Camels graze on fallow agricultural fields near Sangar in Madhya Pradesh, India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

A photo of the 19 year old farmer Mukesh Yadav, who committed suicide on May 15, 2017 by consuming pesticide, hangs on the wall of his residence in Lachur village in Sehore Madhya Pradesh, India, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06803807

About 70 percent of India's rural population relies on agriculture to earn a living, but with droughts and monsoon rains threatening crops one way or the other, many farmers struggle, and some even resort to suicide.

Drought in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has reduced many agricultural fields to dusty plains, where on Thursday more camels grazed on bushes than farmers tilled crops.