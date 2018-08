People watch a pig race at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Pigs flew through the air to land in big pools of water on Monday at the prestigious Royal Queensland Show as the state's government announced a $9 million relief package for drought-hit farmers.

At the event, known as Ekka, the pigs launched themselves off a platform and dived into water, enthralling the audience once again after a few years' hiatus, an efe-epa journalist reported.