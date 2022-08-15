In a bid to ensure coal imports are distributed across Poland in time for the winter, the government has opted for reviving river transportation, but the drought that has gripped Europe has crippled the plans to make rivers navigable.
Drought scuppers Poland's river transport plans for coal distribution
The ferry Flisak on the Vistula River in Solec Kujawski, northern Poland, 14 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Tytus Zmijewski POLAND OUT
The ferry Flisak on the Vistula River in Solec Kujawski, northern Poland, 14 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Tytus Zmijewski POLAND OUT
The ferry Flisak on the Vistula River in Solec Kujawski, northern Poland, 14 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Tytus Zmijewski POLAND OUT