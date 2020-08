Smoke rises into the sky from fires in the Parana Delta near Rosario, Argentina, on 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco

Smoke rises into the sky from fires in the Parana Delta near Rosario, Argentina, on 27 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco

A photo of the Paraguay River near Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, that was provided by Paraguay's Meteorology and Hydrology Department on 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Dirección de Meteorología e Hidrología

By Pablo Ramon Ochoa, Noelia F. Aceituno and Alba Santandreu

Buenos Aires/Asuncion/Sao Paulo, Aug 7 (efe-epa).- Southeastern South America's Parana River is suffering from a historic drought that is observable at its source in Brazil, along its passage through Paraguay and particularly in Argentina, where low water levels are preventing canals from serving as fire buffers and allowing wetlands on its parched banks to be devoured by flames.