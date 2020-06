Authorities provided this photo of the armor-plated SUV that was carrying Mexico City's public safety secretary when drug cartel gunmen tried to kill the capital's top cop. EFE-EPA/Mexico City prosecutor's office/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Authorities provided this photo of weapons recovered at the scene of an attack on Mexico City's public safety secretary on Friday, 26 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Mexico City prosecutor's office/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Friday's brazen attempt on the life of Mexico City's public safety secretary was the work of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, the intended target of the attack that left three people dead tweeted from the hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Hours after the assault, Omar Garcia Harfuch identified the Jalisco outfit, known in Spanish by the initials CJNG, as the authors.