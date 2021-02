The head of the Chilean police's Anti-narcotics Brigade in the Santiago region, Harold Mackay, speaks with EFE on Jan. 27, 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean Public Ministry's director of the Special Unit for Illicit Narcotics Trafficking, Luis Toledo, speaks with EFE on Jan. 21, 2021, in Santiago, Chile. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Even the youngest children have learned the street codes in some neighborhoods on the southern periphery of Santiago. Every time they hear fireworks or firecrackers, they know that they must return home: a new shipment of drugs has arrived and they need to take cover.

"We can't normalize the fact that our kids have to hide because drugs are coming," Cesar Alarcon, a resident of Maipu, one of the Chilean capital's southwestern districts, told EFE.