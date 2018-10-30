Members of the Druze religious community in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Tuesday protested Israel's municipal elections, which were boycotted by many Druze residents as well as by the vast majority of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, an epa-efe journalist documented.
Monday marked the first time for local elections to be held in the Golan Heights since the territory was seized from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War and later formally annexed, but most of the 26,000 Druze living there have refused assimilation into the Israeli state.