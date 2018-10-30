A general view of a ballot room for Israeli local elections in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Jerusalem mayoral candidate Ofer Berkovitch (R) wife Dinah (C) as they speak with reporters after voting in a Jerusalem school, in the Jerusalem municipal elections, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish campaign worker put up election campaign material outside a Jerusalem school where voting is taking place in the Jerusalem municipal elections, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Druze youth hold a banner reading in Arabic 'Golan is Syrian, no need for new indenting' as members of the Druze community protest outside an Israeli polling center during local elections in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the Druze community wave a Syrian flag as they protest outside an Israeli polling center during local elections in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the Druze community protest outside an Israeli polling center during local elections in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Members of the Druze religious community in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Tuesday protested Israel's municipal elections, which were boycotted by many Druze residents as well as by the vast majority of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, an epa-efe journalist documented.

Monday marked the first time for local elections to be held in the Golan Heights since the territory was seized from Syria by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War and later formally annexed, but most of the 26,000 Druze living there have refused assimilation into the Israeli state.