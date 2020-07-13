Mayor of Warsaw and candidate for Poland's president of main opposition party Civic Platform and Civic Coalition's Rafal Trzaskowski (C) reacts after initial exit polls in Polish Presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

Incumbent President Andrzej Duda (C) with his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (L) and daughter Kinga Duda (R) gives statement after initial exit polls in Polish Presidential elections in Pultusk, Poland, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

The ultra-conservative Andrzej Duda has been re-elected president of Poland with 51.2 percent of the votes, according to the provisional results released by the National Electoral Commission Monday, after counting in more than 90 percent of districts.

According to the data, the incumbent president, backed by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), received the most votes in Sunday's runoff election, while his rival, the liberal, pro-Europe mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, won 48.7 percent of the votes. EFE-EPA