Partisans of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, face off at the oil-rich Andean nation's embassy in Washington on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Partisans of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, faced off Tuesday at the oil-rich Andean nation's embassy in the affluent Washington neighborhood of Georgetown.

Supporters of the opposition standard-bearer, mostly Venezuelan expats, showed up to confront a group of mainly US activists who have been occupying the embassy to prevent the envoy named by self-proclaimed interim president Guaido from taking possession of the mission.