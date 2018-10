Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hugs a young boy at the public walkabout at the Rotorua Government Gardens in Rotorua on Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Bradley AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a walk among the trees in the Redwood Memorial Grove, Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Bradley AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive a traditional Maori Ceremonial Welcome at the Tamatekapua meeting house, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Bradley AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit to Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Bradley AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive traditional cloaks, or korowai, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Bradley AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, on Wednesday concluded their visit to New Zealand, the last stop of their Oceania tour, with a speech partially delivered in Maori.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child, were dressed in traditional Maori cloaks called korowai during their visit to the city of Rotorua on the North Island, according to Kensington Palace's twitter account.