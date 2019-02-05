The leader of a Northern Irish party whose votes prop up the United Kingdom's minority government has on Tuesday said the European Union and the Republic of Ireland's inflexible negotiating tactics could lead to a no-deal Brexit, rather than her own party's opposition to the Irish backstop clause outlined in the prime minister's withdrawal agreement in its current form.

Arlene Foster, head of the Democratic Unionist Party, spoke with the BBC ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to Northern Ireland, where the Conservative Party leader was due to hold meetings with business representatives and regional parties to offer assurances on her ability to secure an agreement with the EU that there would be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.