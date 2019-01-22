Colombian President Ivan Duque speaks to the press in Bogota, Colombia, 22 January 2019. Duque again asked Cuba to hand over the peace negotiators of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas who are on the island after that group on Jan. 21 assumed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Bogota that killed 20 police cadets. EFE-EPA/ Leonardo Munoz

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday once again asked Cuba to turn over the peace negotiators with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas who are on the island after that group on Monday claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Bogota that killed 20 police cadets.

"We hope that the international community gives us that support and we make that call to the Cuban government for them to help us to do justice in Colombia," said Duque in a statement before traveling to eastern Arauca province, where he will preside at a security council.