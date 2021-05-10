Colombia's president on Sunday called for "the largest deployment" of public security forces to Cali, the epicenter of protests since Apr. 28, while a former leader called for the "military occupation" of the city.
"Based on constitutional powers, I instructed the @mindefensa [defense ministry], @MinInterior [interior ministry] and the government team in Cali to, with the support of local authorities, guarantee the largest deployment of #FuerzaPública [public forces] to provide peace of mind to citizens," Duque said in a message on Twitter. EFE