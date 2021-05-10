Protesters from the LGTBI collective join the protest in the National Park in Bogota, Colombia, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Irene Escudero

Members of the LGTBI community march in support of the national strike, in Cali, Colombia 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

Protesters carry out a staging to remember the people who have died during the protests against the Government, in the National Park in Bogota, Colombia, 09 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombia's president on Sunday called for "the largest deployment" of public security forces to Cali, the epicenter of protests since Apr. 28, while a former leader called for the "military occupation" of the city.

"Based on constitutional powers, I instructed the @mindefensa [defense ministry], @MinInterior [interior ministry] and the government team in Cali to, with the support of local authorities, guarantee the largest deployment of #FuerzaPública [public forces] to provide peace of mind to citizens," Duque said in a message on Twitter. EFE