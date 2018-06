Supporters of Democratic Center party presidential candidate Ivan Duque celebrate at party headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, after learning that he had won the runoff election on June 17, 2018. The presidential runoff election was easily won by Duque, who defeated Colombian Humana movement candidate Gustavo Petro. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Supporters of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro react after learning the unfavorable results of the presidential runoff at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, 17 June 2018. The presidential runoff election was won by Democratic Center party candidate Ivan Duque. EFE-EPA/LEONARDO MUNOZ

A woman votes in the company of her son during the second round of the presidential elections, in Bogota, Colombia, 17 June 2018. The presidential runoff election was won by Democratic Center party candidate Ivan Duque, who defeated Colombian Humana movement candidate Gustavo Petro. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda