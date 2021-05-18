Colombia's president on Monday ordered the public forces to deploy their "maximum operational capacity" to dismantle road blockades erected by protesters during the past 20 days of demonstrations, in which around 40 people have died.
"There is no right in Colombia to block roads; no right to affect the rights of others. I have instructed the Public Force to unblock roads in the country, working with mayors and governors, and in strict compliance with human rights," Iván Duque said in a statement.