Tens of people participate in an artistic demonstration on the 19th day of the National Strike against the government of President Ivan Duque in Cali, Colombia, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

People gather near the Monument to the Heroes amid the ongoing National Strike protests against the Colombian government?s social and economic policies, in Bogota, Colombia, 15 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency shows Colombian President Ivan Duque delivering a statement in Bogota, Colombia, 17 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Cesar Carrion/ Colombian Presidency/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Colombia's president on Monday ordered the public forces to deploy their "maximum operational capacity" to dismantle road blockades erected by protesters during the past 20 days of demonstrations, in which around 40 people have died.

"There is no right in Colombia to block roads; no right to affect the rights of others. I have instructed the Public Force to unblock roads in the country, working with mayors and governors, and in strict compliance with human rights," Iván Duque said in a statement.