Ivan Duque for the Colombian right and former Bogota Mayor Gustavo Petro for the left will be the presidential candidates fielded by the two political blocs - as per the results of Sunday's primaries and legislative balloting - and will vie to succeed President Juan Manuel Santos in the national election on May 27.

According to national election authorities, with about 81.3 percent of the vote counted, Duque, with the Democratic Center party, has obtained some 3.28 million votes, or 67.8 percent, in the primary for the rightist Great Alliance for Colombia, handily defeating his two coalition rivals: conservatives Marta Lucia Ramirez and Alejandro Ordoñez.