Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) and South Korean Prime Minister Primer Lee Nak-Yon deliver a joint press conference at the House of Narino, in Bogota, Colombia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (L) poses for a photo with Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Colombian President Ivan Duque (R) welcomes South Korean Prime Minister Primer Lee Nak-Yon during a reception with military honors at the House of Narino, in Bogota, Colombia, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday praised South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's support for his country's membership bid for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

In a joint statement after a meeting in Bogota, Duque thanked Lee for his support, which the Colombia leader believes will pave the way for Colombia to join APEC.