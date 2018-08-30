Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) appears at a press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque after a meeting on bilateral relations, at the Nariño Palace, in Bogota, Colombia, 30 August 2018, EFE-EPA/J.J. Guillen

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Thursday thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for supporting peace in his country and for offering to serve as the site for Bogota's potential negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels.

"I thank you for your desire to contribute to Colombia and we will keep that offer very much in mind to knock on your door (at the appropriate time)," said Duque at a press conference after meeting with Sanchez, who is on an official visit to the South American country.