Colombian President Ivan Duque (r) greets Tibu Archbishop Omar Alberto Sanchez Cubillos (l) at the inauguration of a palm oil extraction plant on Aug. 9, 2018, in Tibu, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Local residents attend the inauguration of a palm oil extraction plant presided over by Colombian President Ivan Duque on Aug. 9, 2018, in Tibu, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque (r) presides at the inauguration of a palm oil extraction plant on Aug. 9, 2018, in Tibu, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Thursday traveled to Tibu in the conflict-ridden Catatumbo region in Norte de Santander province to inaugurate a palm oil extraction plant and seek solutions to the problems of public order in the zone.

The visit to the plant is the first of several events the president will preside at, including a security council at which the security situation in the area will be evaluated after months of confrontations among criminal bands.