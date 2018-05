Election officials count the ballots after the polls closed in Cartegena, Colombia, on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque speaks to reporters after voting in a polling station in Bogota on 27 May 2018. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Voters wait to cast their ballots in Bogota, Colombia, on 27 May 2018. Colombians voted in the first round of the presidential election with a runoff scheduled for 17 June. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Ivan Duque, of former President Alvaro Uribe's Democratic Center party, won the first round of the presidential vote held in Colombia on Sunday with just over 39 percent of the ballots, according to the official vote count.

With 99.46 percent of the ballots counted, Duque has 7,539,930 votes, or 39.11 percent, followed by left-wing Colombia Humana's Gustavo Petro, with 4,838,639 votes - 25.10 percent.